Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $180.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 94.70%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

