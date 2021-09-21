F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,872 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 142,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,707,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after buying an additional 239,513 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

F.N.B. stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

