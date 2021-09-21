F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Gap Up to $12.84

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $13.27. F45 Training shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 2,236 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.73.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

