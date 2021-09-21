Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.7% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.28. The stock had a trading volume of 204,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,350,570. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $930,547,100 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

