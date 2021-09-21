Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Christopher P. Mottern Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Christopher P. Mottern bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $13,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.64. Farmer Bros. Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

FARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 22NW LP lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 18.6% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,417,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at about $13,689,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 89,050 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

