FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Up 5.9%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.21. 14,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 463,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Several research firms have commented on OPFI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of FG New America Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

