Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned 2.96% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

FDLO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. 382,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $50.29.

