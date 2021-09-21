Fiera Capital Corp Buys 13,495 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.56% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 137.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAI opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

