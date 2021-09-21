Fiera Capital Corp Buys 66,315 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,315 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 70,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $336,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $180,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 167,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HIO opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

