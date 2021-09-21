Fiera Capital Corp Buys New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

