Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,032 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1,685.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 1,100,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCJ. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

CCJ opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -532.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

