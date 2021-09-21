Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNP. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 214,681 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 457,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

