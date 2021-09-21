Fiera Capital Corp Has $939,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 115.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 2.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,434.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,513.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,329.35. The company has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.