Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $34,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.