FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Catherine Eva Spear Sells 1,468,324 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,202,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,349,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. FIG Partners began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

