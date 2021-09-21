Financial Contrast: Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Citizens alerts:

This table compares Citizens and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens -2.02% 1.60% 0.24% Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A

23.5% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and Emergent Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $238.86 million 1.23 -$10.99 million N/A N/A Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A

Emergent Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Citizens.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Citizens and Emergent Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 2 0 3.00 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens presently has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.73%. Given Citizens’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Citizens is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Summary

Citizens beats Emergent Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc. (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents. The Home Service Insurance segment focuses on the life insurance needs of the middle and lower income markets. The company was founded by Harold Eugene Riley in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.