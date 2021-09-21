First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares comprises approximately 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.46. 1,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,684. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

