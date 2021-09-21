First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 12th

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by 43.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Midwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMBI. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

