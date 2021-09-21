First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

FMBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of FMBI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,324. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

