First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 20.8% in August

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $32.80.

