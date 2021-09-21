First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,273. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBZ. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $516,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $677,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 57,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $4,428,000.

