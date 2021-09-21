FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Short Interest Up 34.5% in August

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

FMAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,342. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.