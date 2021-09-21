Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

FISV traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $107.02. The company had a trading volume of 40,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

