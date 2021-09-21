Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,944. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

