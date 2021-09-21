Flaharty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Intel by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 33,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,211,274 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after purchasing an additional 76,173 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 301,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 102,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,303,594. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $216.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

