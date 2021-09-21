Flaharty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.25. The stock had a trading volume of 524,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,994,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

