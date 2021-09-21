Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $18.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for 3.9% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.82% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $7,703,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000.

RTM stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,686. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $178.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.23.

