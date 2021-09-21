Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 24.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 108,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.6% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.39. 16,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.22 and a 200 day moving average of $317.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

