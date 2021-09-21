Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,244 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 187,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 55,637 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. 483,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

