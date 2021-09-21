Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of PFD opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $20.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

