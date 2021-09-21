Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FFC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. 1,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,096. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 810,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after buying an additional 141,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

