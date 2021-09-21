Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
FFC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. 1,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,096. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
