FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Raised by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after buying an additional 230,084 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,945,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.38. 2,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.