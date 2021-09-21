Flow One Day Volume Tops $117.13 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Flow has a total market cap of $998.01 million and $117.13 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.49 or 0.00040262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00068978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00174926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00113666 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.70 or 0.07030017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,500.07 or 1.00142713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.08 or 0.00796721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.