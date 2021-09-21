Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $59.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

FOCS stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after buying an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $159,511,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

