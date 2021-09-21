Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

