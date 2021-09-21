Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONA. Benchmark began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 72.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONA stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 2,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,717. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

