Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.19.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $297.07 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.