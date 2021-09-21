Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fortis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Fortis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.80%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

