Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Position Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after buying an additional 234,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after buying an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

