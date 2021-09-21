Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.20

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.20 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 49.22 ($0.64). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 438,396 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of £170.13 million and a PE ratio of -105.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.33%.

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

