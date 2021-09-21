Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.20

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.20 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 49.22 ($0.64). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 438,396 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The firm has a market cap of £170.13 million and a P/E ratio of -105.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

