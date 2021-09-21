Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

NYSE:FRO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. 1,846,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,584. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

