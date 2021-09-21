FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HERAU. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $859,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

