FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

AYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

AYA stock opened at C$9.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.13. The firm has a market cap of C$935.15 million and a PE ratio of -750.00. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$2.27 and a 1 year high of C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.93.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.