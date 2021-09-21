FY2022 EPS Estimates for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Lifted by Analyst

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for MiMedx Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MDXG opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $657.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

