FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Telstra in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Telstra alerts:

TLSYY has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.41.

Telstra stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. Telstra has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.8813 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.