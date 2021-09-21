FY2023 Earnings Forecast for CVB Financial Corp. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research report issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CVBF. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.89 on Monday. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

