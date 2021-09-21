GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 532,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 81,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 430,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 100,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.