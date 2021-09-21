GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 43.2% in August

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 404.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 352,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 157,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 157,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

