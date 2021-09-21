GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 43.2% in August

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
