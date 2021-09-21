Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Plans GBX 4.40 Dividend

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,778 ($23.23) on Tuesday. Gamma Communications has a one year low of GBX 1,425 ($18.62) and a one year high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,118.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,932.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.38.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

